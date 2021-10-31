Longtime Journal sports editor Terry Hersom dies

SIOUX CITY — The community lost a sports icon on Sunday.

Terry Hersom, sports editor of The Sioux City Journal for almost 40 years, died of a heart attack in Chicago while he was on a trip to see the Bears play. He was 71.

Hersom, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, started at The Journal in November 1977, replacing longtime Journal sports editor Alex B. Stoddard, who retired in early 1978.

Before he arrived at The Journal, Hersom had been an assistant sports editor at the Ottumwa Courier. Hersom’s full-time career came to an end on the final day of 2015.

Since then, Hersom has helped out covering the Sioux City Explorers and writing a weekly column in the sports section.

He even wrote a column last week, talking about whether Major League Baseball could save itself from going into a work stoppage in December.

Explorers President Boyd Pitkin knew Hersom for many years, in his roles as both Briar Cliff baseball coach and in his role with the Explorers. Pitkin said that one thing he would remember about Hersom was that he was a “family man.”

“I had the opportunity to coach his son at Briar Cliff for four years, and Terry was very involved with his family,” Pitkin said. “Even though his job made him be gone a lot, when he got the opportunity to do stuff with his family and support them, he was there for them. That is one of the big things that I noticed from Terry.”

Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said that he and Hersom enjoyed a close relationship, both when Hersom covered the X’s for The Journal, and when Hersom transitioned into being a fan of the team this past season.

When he covered the X’s, Montgomery said that Hersom would often call him to ask about who would be on the team in the upcoming season, and was always willing to ask the tough questions.

“Terry had the duty of covering us almost every single night,” Montgomery said. “It was almost as if we had major league coverage. Terry, he would ask the tough questions, and would ask the easy questions. But at the end of the day, I always felt that Terry was very fair and forthright. Very much a professional. It’s a sad day.”

Hersom enjoyed writing about prep and college sports, too, and in a farewell column in the Dec. 27, 2015, edition of The Journal, he reflected on a great career.

“The homegrown heroes, male and female, I have seen grow up, especially the many I have come to know delightfully well,” Hersom said.

Journal editor Bruce Miller said Sunday that Hersom left a legacy of excellence in sports journalism.

“The Siouxland sports world won’t be the same without Terry. He had the best archives of any journalist I know and a commitment to the job that was unparalleled. We will miss him, but we are grateful to have known and learned from him,” Miller said.

Hersom was born Aug. 26, 1950 to Robert W. and Evelyn L. (Olson) Hersom.

Hersom married Linda Tewes in June 1970, following a courtship that began the year prior when Terry, strumming his guitar and singing folk songs in the student union at UNI, accepted a song request only on the condition that Linda sit next to him, according to the column he wrote at the time of his retirement. Linda was supportive of Terry’s work at the newspaper. The couple had two children and several grandchildren.

Linda died in 2017 at age 68. Hersom later re-married to his current wife, Sam.

