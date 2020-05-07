Longtime Sioux City Asian community figure dies of COVID-19 complications

SIOUX CITY -- Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen, a longtime figure in Sioux City's Asian communities, died Wednesday of complications of COVID-19 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. She was 87.
Tuyen Tran, who had been friends with Nguyen for many years, said she had been in fragile health for some time prior to her death. She had observed social distancing recommendations and avoided unnecessary social interactions, but nonetheless contracted the virus.
"She knew, with her age and with her condition, she knew if she caught the virus, she'd be gone," Tran said. Nguyen began experiencing symptoms of the virus earlier this week.
Nguyen was born April 11, 1933 and grew up in Bentre, a community about 50 miles south of Saigon. During her teen years at Gialong - LeMyre de Villers High School in Saigon, she started training for a career as a teacher at the elementary level.
"In my country, the teacher is not only respected by the student, she is respected as a member of the community," Nguyen told the Journal in 2005, when she was 72 years old. She earned a bachelor's degree in literature from the University of Saigon in 1966.
Around that same time, Nguyen worked at the Ministry of Education and the Southeast Asian Ministries of South Vietnam. Her first visit to the United States was in 1973, when she worked on her master's degree in education from Ball State University (BSU), Muncie, Indiana. She then returned to Vietnam and was awarded a doctorate degree.
When Saigon fell to the Communists in 1975, Nguyen was in Malaysia working for the Southeast Ministries of Education, focusing on innovative ways to teach science and math.
Nguyen applied to immigrate to the U.S. as a refugee. She was told the government's first priority would be the Boat People refugees, which she was not one of.
In May of 1981, Nguyen was notified that she would be able to immigrate to the U.S., and shortly thereafter she arrived in Boulder, Colorado. She then went to work at the Bilingual Center at the University of Iowa until 1987. She came to Sioux City in 1991.
In Sioux City she worked with agencies including the Mary J. Treglia Community House and Lutheran Social Services. Among a variety of other activities, Nguyen provided translating services and acted as a mentor, social worker, teacher and notary public.
"It's very rewarding work," Nguyen told the Journal 15 years ago. "I just returned from a trip to California and I had 33 messages on my answering machine."
Sherry McGill, who hired Nguyen at Lutheran Social Services in the early 1990s, said Nguyen had a variety of skills, including fluency in multiple languages. Her first language was French, while she learned Vietnamese from her parents; English was a language she decided to learn "just for fun," Nguyen told the Journal in 2005.
At Lutheran Social Services, Nguyen worked in refugee resettlement. She helped resettle refugees from Vietnam, Africa, and Bosnia, and did in-home counseling for families with problems due to cultural differences.
"I know that she loved her work. When she called me, not too long ago, she said it was really the golden years of all of her work life," McGill said of Nguyen's work with the refugees. "Just a tremendous gift of relationships with people. People had so much respect for her."
Earlier this year, when Nguyen was hospitalized for an unrelated ailment, a vast number of well-wishers came to see her.
"The nurse at the hospital, he asked me, 'Who is she?'" Tran recalled. "He said, 'I've worked here all these years, and I never, ever see any patient that has that many visitors.'"
In recognition of her many years serving the community, in 2016 Nguyen was recognized by the Celebrating Community Project with a bust depicting her. In 2019, she was recognized with a Woman of Excellence award.
"She is a woman who saw the good in every person that she had ever met," said the late George Youi Sayavong, who spoke at the ceremony in 2016. "She was born to serve."
Flora Lee, another longtime friend of Nguyen's, recalled "learning a great deal from her" and described her as "a force to be reckoned with."
"I just thought she was amazing," Lee said.
"Whatever people needed, she tried to assist them in achieving, or accessing, and if she couldn't provide it, she would be a conduit for the people that she was working with," she added.
