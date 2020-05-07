Longtime Sioux City Asian community figure dies of COVID-19 complications

At Lutheran Social Services, Nguyen worked in refugee resettlement. She helped resettle refugees from Vietnam, Africa, and Bosnia, and did in-home counseling for families with problems due to cultural differences.

"I know that she loved her work. When she called me, not too long ago, she said it was really the golden years of all of her work life," McGill said of Nguyen's work with the refugees. "Just a tremendous gift of relationships with people. People had so much respect for her."

Earlier this year, when Nguyen was hospitalized for an unrelated ailment, a vast number of well-wishers came to see her.

"The nurse at the hospital, he asked me, 'Who is she?'" Tran recalled. "He said, 'I've worked here all these years, and I never, ever see any patient that has that many visitors.'"

In recognition of her many years serving the community, in 2016 Nguyen was recognized by the Celebrating Community Project with a bust depicting her. In 2019, she was recognized with a Woman of Excellence award.

"She is a woman who saw the good in every person that she had ever met," said the late George Youi Sayavong, who spoke at the ceremony in 2016. "She was born to serve."