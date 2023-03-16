SIOUX CITY — Friends and colleagues remember Marvin Berenstein as a man who loved his family and always wanted to make a difference in his community.

A prominent attorney and longtime civic leader, Berenstein died Tuesday in Sioux City at age 86.

Born Dec. 9, 1936, Berenstein was the son of a manager of women's clothing stores. His father's job meant the family had to relocate frequently.

Berenstein graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines in 1954, and then the University of Iowa, where he met Zena Greenstein, whom he would later marry.

Following law school, Berenstein worked for a law firm in Iowa City before accepting a job at the Iowa State Commission in the Iowa Attorney General's Office in Des Moines.

Shortly after that, Berenstein was offered a position with Goldberg, Nymann and Probasco, which was one of Sioux City's oldest law firms.

It was then that Berenstein moved the family -- which now included twin sons Greg and Craig -- to Sioux City.

"I'm just a lucky guy to have landed in Sioux City," Berenstein told the Sioux City Journal in 1992. "I don't really want to sound corny or flippant, but I really don't think we would have had the quality of life if we had chosen to live somewhere else."

After being named a partner in his law firm, Berenstein was elected president of the Sioux City Lawyers Club in 1966 and president of the Iowa State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section in 1969. He was subsequently elected to the Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors in 1976 and was elected president of the Iowa State Bar Association in 1980.

As his law career flourished, Berenstein remained humble.

"I've been very fortunate in that I've always had some outstanding people help me out," he said. "I have always had great teachers. Currier Holman (founder of IBP, Inc.) and Wilbur Aalfs (of Aalfs Manufacturing fame) showed great confidence in me at an early time in my career and I will always be indebted to them."

Berenstein credited Wiley Mayne, a congressman with whom he practiced law for 13 years, as a "wonderful adviser, mentor and friend."

Just as active at the local level, Berenstein served in many capacities at Shaare Zion Synagogue and later at Congregation Beth Shalom.

Berenstein said his most prestigious appointment came after then-Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad appointed him to the nine-member Iowa Board of Regents, which oversaw the operations of the state's three universities and related facilities.

"Serving on the board is the culmination of my involvement with the University of Iowa," Berenstein, who later became board president, explained. "Zena and I have great fondness for the university. We met there, the boys were born there and we spent seven years of our lives there."

Yet Berenstein remained committed to Siouxland and to Iowa.

As an inaugural member of Vision Iowa, Berenstein was part of the board which award of dollars to projects across the state, including $121 million to the Tyson Events Center, which opened in 2003.

"That was one of Marv's fondest achievements," Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "He was so proud of the Tyson Events Center."

In addition to being a friend, Moore was also a longtime partner in Berenstein's law firm. Following Berenstein's retirement, the law firm of Berenstein, Moore, Heffernan, Moeller & Johnson LLP was renamed Moore, Heffernan, Moeller, Johnson & Meis. Following a merger, it is now called Moore Corbett.

Berenstein was always an advocate for the less fortunate. Along with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, he helped launch Welcome Home, an initiative that combined transitional housing and outreach services to get local homeless families off the streets.

The Welcome Home program helped scores of homeless families with a fully-furnished home, food, clothing and other services.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan knew Berenstein well over the years.

"Marv will be long remembered for the profoundly positive difference he made in Siouxland and throughout the State of Iowa," McGowan said. "He was a talented and trusted attorney who was dedicated to his clients and recognized by the State Bar Association with their top award for his many contributions, experience, and expertise."

McGowan also said Berenstein was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

This was the side of Berenstein that Congregational Beth Shalom Rabbi Guy Greene knew best.

"Marv was completely devoted to his family," Greene said. "They meant the world to him."

So was Berenstein's faith, said Congregation Beth Shalom member Michele Ivener.

"I worked with Marv on committees over the years," she said. "Marv was someone who always had an opinion and would let you know what that opinion was."

"Marv was fair and he was kind but you always knew he was a lawyer," Ivener added.

Berenstein's family have also learned from his example. His son Greg has been an attorney, an artist and a businessman while son Craig has worked in law, nonprofits and served as Mayor of Sioux City.

Dan Moore remembered Berenstein as a man who remained modest despite his many achievements.

"Marv wanted to make a difference in the lives of his family and for the people in his community," Moore said. "His impact on both will be felt for many years to come."