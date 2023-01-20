Longtime Sioux City TV news anchor Dave Nixon Sr. dies at age 83

EMMETSBURG, Iowa — Generations of Siouxland television viewers knew Dave Nixon Sr. for his friendly smile and voice while delivering the news, first on Sioux City's KCAU and later at KTIV.

What viewers saw on their TV screens was no act. Nixon was just as personable off the air as he was in front of the camera, said George Lindblade, a documentary filmmaker and photographer who worked at KCAU's creative services during Nixon's time at the station.

"Everybody liked him. I can't think of anybody who disliked Dave," Lindblade said. "He was a real guy, and he was a real newsman."

Nixon, who later taught broadcasting and served as dean at the Emmetsburg campus of Iowa Lakes Community College, died Tuesday at his Emmetsburg home. He was 83.

A Dakota City native, Nixon was the evening anchor at KCAU, joining Channel 9 in 1972 until leaving in 1978 to anchor the newscasts at WHO-TV in Des Moines.

Lindblade said Nixon had a unique style, writing his scripts in his own shorthand that directors and others involved in the daily broadcasts often had trouble deciphering.

"He wrote his own style, and sometimes people would step on his stories because they couldn't read it," Lindblade said.

It sometimes led to heated arguments in the studio, but Lindblade said Nixon could turn from confrontational to friendly in an instant, as he once did when encountering a group of female singers who had come to record "The Star Spangled Banner" for the station's nightly sign-off. There was no doubt they had overheard the latest argument, but Nixon didn't let it phase him.

"I've never seen a personality change so fast," Lindblade said with a laugh, as he recalled Nixon's immediate calm when sweetly greeting the women with a "Ladies, how nice to meet you."

Nixon returned to Sioux City in 1980 on Channel 4, anchoring KTIV's news until January 1991, when he went to Iowa Lakes to help open the school's broadcasting program. His switch to teaching was a rewarding experience, he told the Journal's Marcia Poole in a November 1992 interview.

"I became fascinated by the whole process of teaching and learning," he said. "That's when I became absolutely convinced that moving toward teaching was the right decision for me."

Known for his willingness to emcee charity events, Nixon returned to Sioux City every December to preside over the Little Yellow Dog Auction, which each year raises thousands of dollars for the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow charity.

Nixon was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, who died April 3, 2020.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held in April. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.