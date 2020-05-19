You are the owner of this article.
Low-income energy assistant program extended
SIOUX CITY -- The application period for the Iowa Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been extended to June 30.

The program, administered by local community action agencies across Iowa, has provided an average of $400 to households that qualify for assistance paying a portion of their energy bills, according to a news release from the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Funding for the LIHEAP program was provided under the recent CARES Act passed by Congress. Families who have experienced job loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for funds from the program.

For more information, contact the Community Action Agency of Siouxland in Sioux City at (712) 274-1610.

To find your local community action agency, dial 211 or visit https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply.

