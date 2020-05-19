Low-income energy assistant program extended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The application period for the Iowa Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been extended to June 30.

The program, administered by local community action agencies across Iowa, has provided an average of $400 to households that qualify for assistance paying a portion of their energy bills, according to a news release from the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Funding for the LIHEAP program was provided under the recent CARES Act passed by Congress. Families who have experienced job loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for funds from the program.

For more information, contact the Community Action Agency of Siouxland in Sioux City at (712) 274-1610.

To find your local community action agency, dial 211 or visit https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.