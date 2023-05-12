SIOUX CITY -- A low-level airplane will begin flying over portions of Siouxland in mid-May as part of a geophysical survey.

The buried Spirit Lake tectonic zone, which is centered in the area between Sioux Falls and Omaha, is the focus of the survey. The United States Geological Survey's goal is to better map ancient Precambrian rocks at depth. The survey is is expected to be completed in four to six months.

"Instruments on the airplane will measure variations in the Earth's magnetic field and natural low-level radiation created by different rock types. This information will help researchers develop geologic maps in three dimensions," the USGS said in a statement.

The airplane will be flown by experienced pilots, who are specially trained and approved for low-level flying. The airplane will fly along pre-planned flight paths relatively low to the ground at more than 300 feet above the surface. The ground clearance will be increased to about 1,000 feet over populated areas in order to comply with FAA regulations. The surveys will only be conducted during daylight hours, according to the statement.

"The scientific instruments on the airplane are completely passive with no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals, or plant life. No photography or video data will be collected," the statement said.

Once the survey is completed, the data collected will be made available to the public.