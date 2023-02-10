DES MOINES, Iowa — Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) will use a $35,000 Iowa Women's Foundation grant to expand its in-home child care provider training program for refugee and immigrant women in the Sioux City area.

LSI's Child Care Business Development (CCBD) was founded in 2012 in an effort to address a gap in appropriate child care options for refugee and immigrant families.

LSI said in a statement that Sioux City is home to its second resettlement office in the state and that there is a need for culturally-appropriate child care that fits the schedules of the refugees and immigrants in the area.

"Thanks to the Iowa Women’s Foundation, we are now able to expand this program into Sioux City. If we have more child care providers, it means more people can work or attend classes," Ruaa Khaleefa, LSI's Child Care Business Supervisor, said in the statement. "This program helps provide a source of income, especially for moms that prefer to work from home. Many community members in immigrant and refugee households become child care providers as a means to help one another. It's beneficial for everyone."

Since 2012, LSI has trained over 200 former refugees as child care providers in Central Iowa, allowing 150+ adults to be active in Iowa's workforce. LSI currently consistently supports 50-70 child care providers annually to become registered or maintain and grow their business.

LSI is one of Iowa's largest human services agencies and impacts thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and immigrant and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations.