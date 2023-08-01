If you go

WHAT: Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner

WHERE: Sioux City Convention Center

DATE: Sept. 28

TIME: Social Hour begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner and program to begin at around 6:15 p.m.

ADMISSION: Dinner reservations are $100 per person for Siouxland Chamber of Commerce members and $125 for non-Chamber members. Attendees can register at siouxlandchamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 712-255-7903