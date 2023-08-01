SIOUX CITY — Lt. Col. Scott Mann, a retired Army Green Beret who helped organize an operation to evacuate U.S. allies in Afghanistan in 2021 and who later wrote a bestselling book about the experience, will give the keynote address at the 2023 Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.
The Chamber’s 37th annual dinner is Sept. 28 at the Sioux City Convention Center. Keynote speakers of the past have been nationally recognized figures representing the armed forces, politics, athletics and the media. Last year’s keynote address was delivered by former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
Mann is a decorated special forces officer with more than 22 years’ of experience in the Army and Special Operations under his belt and deployments to Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Iraq and Afghanistan.
In August 2021, more than a decade after he left the service, Mann organized one last mission — designated “Operation Pineapple Express” — amid the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
“Calling upon his network of military veterans, including Green Berets, SEALs, and other ‘special operators,’ this retired Lieutenant Colonel organized one last mission, and from this effort emerged ‘Operation Pineapple Express’ and the riveting story of the rescue and relocation of over 1,000 Afghani allies,” the Chamber said in a press release announcing the keynote speaker.
Mann subsequently wrote “Operation Pineapple Express: The Incredible Story of a Group of Americans Who Undertook One Last Mission and Honored a Promise in Afghanistan,” which was released about a year later, in August 2022, and became a New York Times bestseller.
He is also the founder of Rooftop Leadership, “where he shares the rapport-building skills he learned in the Special Forces to help today’s leaders make better human connections in high-stakes, low-trust engagements,” the Chamber said in its press release, and is a playwright.