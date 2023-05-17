WALTHILL, Neb. -- The Lucky 77 Casino will open in its new building and location in Walthill Thursday.

A ribbon cutting, traditional cedar ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 205 Main St. with members of the Blackbird Bend Corporation, the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and Walthill community present. The casino has operated across the street since 2005.

Construction on the $2 million project began a year ago.

"This is an exciting, long-awaited day for Lucky 77, the tribal community and the village of Walthill," Brad Appleton, chief executive officer of Blackbird Bend Corporation, said in a news release. "We are very proud to open a new casino with a more spacious gaming floor, a snack bar and smoke shop and other amenities. ... The corporation and tribe are also pleased to make this sizable community investment in Walthill."

Most of the more than 100 slot machines on the casino floor are new. The casino will be open 10 a.m.-2 a.m. seven days a week.

Chartered in 2009, the Blackbird Bend Corporation is an independent entity that manages the Omaha Tribe's gaming enterprises -- Blackbird Bend Casino, near Onawa, Iowa, and the Lucky 77 Casino.