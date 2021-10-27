Lutheran Services in Iowa could resettle up to 150 Afghan refugees in Sioux City within the next month

SIOUX CITY -- Lutheran Services in Iowa is recruiting Pashto and Dari-speaking interpreters, meeting with landlords, city officials and major employers, such as Tyson Foods, and enlisting the help of locals who can serve as mentors for up to 150 Afghan refugees, who could begin arriving in metro Sioux City within the next month.

Bethany Kohoutek, vice president of marketing and communications for LSI, said Wednesday that the nonprofit human services agency has the capacity to resettle up to 150 refugees in Sioux City. That's on top of the 50 refugees that Mary J. Treglia Community House has agreed to help.

At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an "enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said.

"It's not like we've been told, or any agency has been told, you will get 50 or you will get 150 on this particular date, especially with the Afghan resettlement process," said Kohoutek, who said the total number of Afghan refugees to be resettled in Sioux City is still being determined. "I don't think those determinations have been made exactly where all those folks will go yet. I think it's tough to make an accurate estimate for any city."

Affordable housing options and employment connections are the biggest needs for incoming refugees, according to Kohoutek. She said LSI is considering all available options in Sioux City, including apartment buildings and temporary accommodations.

"I know there's some in Des Moines who are staying in sort of long-term stay hotels, but, in Sioux City, we're really trying to meet with property managers and anybody who has space who can accommodate an individual or a family," she said. "We don't have a clear picture of whether it will be mostly individuals or mostly families, how many children, how old the children will be."

When refugee arrivals began plummeting in the United States four years ago, much of the infrastructure that was in place to welcome them was "dramatically diminished," according to Kohoutek. Since President Joe Biden has raised the refugee admissions ceiling back to where it previously was, Kohoutek said agencies such as LSI are working to rebuild that infrastructure.

"A lot of resettling agencies across the state and certainly across the nation had to reduce staff. They have less storage space for donations, like furniture, household items, things like that," she said. "We're looking for volunteers who can be family mentors and help transport people to appointments and English classes, so everybody's just sort of trying to rebuild that to accommodate the new arrivals."

With much of the state facing a labor shortage, Kohoutek said LSI sees the foreign-born population as a "really necessary component of helping Iowa thrive." She said LSI offers career development and financial literacy programs for refugees and immigrants. Most of those programs are currently located in central Iowa, but she said some of the programs will soon be available in Sioux City, as well.

"We help connect people with the professions that are most needing staff. We're interested in getting people in jobs, but also helping them build careers. A big component of that is education and also English classes that are appropriate for what their job will need, both of which we offer," said Kohoutek, who noted that LSI will also utilize virtual translation options to help the refugees communicate.

Since the refugees will arrive with "almost nothing," Kohoutek said LSI is calling on community members to create welcome boxes, which they can stock with things such as dishes, silverware, towels, personal care items, bedding, cleaning supplies and blankets, as well as winter coats and accessories.

"People can assemble items in a tote and get those ready so that we're ready to just give people what they need right when they get here," she said.

For more information about how you can assist Afghan refugees, visit lsiowa.org/resettlement-services.

