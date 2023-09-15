SIOUX CITY — The 18th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo takes place Saturday and Sunday at Ponca State Park.

The event has more than 100 outdoor activities, including wildlife encounters, fishing, kayaking, archery, camping skills, cooking demonstrations, contests, rock climbing, shooting sports, food and more.

The expo will be open to the public each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Journal spoke with Ponca State Park Event Coordinator Lynn Mellick about the event.

What is the Missouri River Outdoor Expo?

The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor Expo in the Midwest where guests connect with the outdoors through hands-on experiences.

What’s new this year?

Every year the Expo Advisory Board adds new attractions to the Expo and this year guests will have the opportunity to witness the Axe Women Loggers of Maine set a World Record on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. They will be log rolling across the Missouri River from the South Dakota side to the Nebraska side (Ponca State Park’s riverfront). Also new to the 18th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo, an Exhibition Fun Shoot for high school trap teams on Sunday only starting at 12:30 p.m., then there is a bush plane featuring remote fly-in fishing and hunting trips, and the list goes on.

Why do you put on the event?

The goal of the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is to introduce and rekindle interests with individuals and families involving the great outdoors.

What is your favorite part of the event?

My favorite part of the Expo is the children. Seeing the joy in their faces and the connections they make.

What makes this event unique?

It is a free event for all ages, where guests participate in over 100 hands-on activities.