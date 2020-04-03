You are the owner of this article.
Lyon County has first case of COVID-19
breaking

Lyon County has first case of COVID-19

April 3 Iowa COVID map

Lyon County is the latest county in Siouxland to report a positive case of the novel coronavirus. 

Lyon County is the latest in Northwest Iowa to have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. 

According to an updated map on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, the county has one case. Nothing is known about the individual. 

Iowa has a total of 699 positive cases of the virus as of Friday morning. The state has seen a total of 11 deaths as of Thursday. 

