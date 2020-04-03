Lyon County has first case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Lyon County is the latest in Northwest Iowa to have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

According to an updated map on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, the county has one case. Nothing is known about the individual.

Iowa has a total of 699 positive cases of the virus as of Friday morning. The state has seen a total of 11 deaths as of Thursday.

