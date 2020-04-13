Lyon County records new COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Lyon County reported a new case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's total to four.

Health Services of Lyon County released no additional information about the new case in a statement.

Lyon County had just tallied its third case of the virus on Saturday. That case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 123 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the state's total to 1,710 cases, and two additional deaths. So far, 43 Iowans have died of COVID-19, while 741 have recovered.

