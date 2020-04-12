Lyon, Osceola counties report additional COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Lyon and Osceola counties each have an additional case of the novel coronavirus, the state reported Sunday.

According to a statement from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, the Lyon County case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, while the Osceola County case is an adult in the same age range.

Lyon County now sits at three confirmed cases, while Osceola has two.

Statewide, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,587 on Sunday, of which 674 cases have recovered, according to the governor's office. Seven new deaths were reported statewide -- six in Linn County, which has more cases than any other in the state, and one in Washington County.

