You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lyon, Osceola counties report additional COVID-19 cases
View Comments
alert

Lyon, Osceola counties report additional COVID-19 cases

April 12 Iowa map

Lyon and Osceola counties in Northwest Iowa each reported a new case of the novel coronavirus Sunday. 

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Lyon and Osceola counties each have an additional case of the novel coronavirus, the state reported Sunday. 

According to a statement from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office, the Lyon County case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, while the Osceola County case is an adult in the same age range. 

Lyon County now sits at three confirmed cases, while Osceola has two. 

Statewide, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,587 on Sunday, of which 674 cases have recovered, according to the governor's office. Seven new deaths were reported statewide -- six in Linn County, which has more cases than any other in the state, and one in Washington County. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News