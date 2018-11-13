NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Gerard Keating's not done repopulating the former Gateway campus in North Sioux City.
Keating, a Florida-based investor unveiled two new initiatives Tuesday designed to attract even more new tenants to the five-building campus he acquired for $5.75 million 11 months ago.
Keating announced plans for a $7.5 million distribution center that he said could help attract Amazon and other companies that ship products. The 171,000-square-foot center would be built on a former 14-acre parking lot next to the Argentina building.
Construction will begin once 50 percent of the space is leased, with completion anticipated within nine months, he said.
Keating noted the distribution center offers logistics companies access to 10 million people within a 300 mile radius of North Sioux City.
NAI United President Chris Bogenrief, a 24-year veteran of the local commercial real estate market, said the project would help alleviate a shortage of modern distribution space in the metro area.
"I've never seen it this tight," he said.
Unlike most older spaces, the new state-of-the-art distriction center would feature high ceilings and drive-in doors.
Another newly-formed Keating company, called South Dakota Storage, has started marketing up to 100,000 square feet of space spanning 2 1/2 acres in the former Mexico Building. At a catered lunch Tuesday, Keating showed local business leaders a portion of the second-floor space, where Gateway workers once manned customer service calls.
The secure, climate-controlled storage would be available in increments starting at 1,000 square feet for $3 per square feet. Keating said he is fielding interest from a wide range of businesses.
"Anything they have to store, they can do it here," he said.
Other space in the Mexico building recently has been leased. The Four Seasons Health Club is opening a location on the building's first floor.
Compute North, a Minneapolis-based firm, is investing more than a $1 million in a cryptocurrency mining operation in a wing of the Mexico building, one of iconic, black-and-white, cow-spotted metal buildings built in the 1990s by Gateway, a computer maker founded by Ted Waitt and the late Mike Hammond in 1985.
Acer, a Tawain-based computer maker, acquired Gateway in a 2006 deal. The vast majority of the campus then sat empty for more than a decade.
Keating, an Atkinson, Nebraska, native who was headed to his ranch there following Tuesday's event, acquired the entire Gateway campus from Acer for $5.75 million. The former Gateway campus, the largest industrial property in South Dakota, boasts 746,000 square feet of space on a 76-acre site. The
The same day Keating's deal closed on Jan. 10, a company headed by Dakota Dunes developer Bart Connelly purchased the former Argentina building for just over $2 million. The 225,000-square-foot building covers 11 acres on the south end of the campus.
Bogenrief noted Keating used the sale of the Argentina building as his down payment toward the purchase of the entire campus, allowing him to put no cash in the deal.
Connelly removed most of the second floor of the Argentina building and is converting a large portion of it into a sports complex. Three companies have already moved in, including Pella Gateway Windows & Doors, Connelly Development and VIP Gymnastics.
In April, Sterling Computers purchased the Pacific and Peru buildings for $4.68 million. The company plans to its 400‐employee corporate headquarters to the 82,829-square-foot Pacific building next year. The 105,938-square-foot Peru building will remain a distribution center, currently leased to North Sioux City, SD based FIMCO.
Nelson Industrial Construction and Engineering of South Sioux City purchased the 70,545-square-foot Main building for $1.9 million. A different cryptocurrency miner in the former Gateway data center remained, and Nelson converted the balance of the building into a mix of warehouse and office space.