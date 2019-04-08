SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured Monday when a fire broke out at Palmer Candy Company's factory in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ed Voloshen said firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 311 Bluff St. at 4:47 p.m. At the scene, he said they observed smoke coming from the building's windows.
Some employees were still inside the building when firefighters arrived, according to Voloshen. He said employees tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but weren't able to get it knocked down. Firefighters deployed a hose line and extinguished the fire.
"There was a fire in a piece of machinery that produces the candy," said Voloshen, who said the cause of the fire seems to be electrical in nature, but remains under investigation.
The amount of damage caused by the fire is unknown at this time.