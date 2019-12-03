Machinists union mourns loss of Sioux City native George Kourpias, former IAM president

SIOUX CITY -- Union machinists across the country are mourning the death of Sioux City native George Kourpias, who served as IAM International president for eight years before retiring in 1997.

Kourpias died Monday at age 87.

A 67-year IAM member, Kourpias navigated the union through some of its greatest challenges. IAM officials say his tenure included President Ronald Reagan’s "assault on workers," national strikes in the airline industry and the reformation of organized labor through the election of John Sweeney as the AFL-CIO’s president.

"George was a lion for the labor movement and for our great union," IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. said in a statement. "He was always there for our members and left a legacy that will live on forever. While we grieve the loss of a great champion for working people, we pledge to continue his lifelong fight for dignity, justice and respect on and off the job."

After becoming the IAM’s International President in 1989, Kourpias increased educational opportunities for IAM members by expanding the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center.