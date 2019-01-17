OMAHA, Neb. -- A Macy, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to 90 months in prison for assault and domestic violence.
According to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office, Roman Harlan, 34, received the prison sentence after a jury found him guilty Sept. 18 on assault, strangulation and domestic violence-related charges.
Evidence presented at trial established that Harlan punched his victim, T.M., in the face, held her down by pressing his knees into her shoulder and strangled her until she was unconscious at his Macy home on March 17. When the victim regained consciousness, Harlan was holding two knives to her throat. He threatened her life and that of her two-year-old child.
Harlan, a habitual domestic abuse offender, was previously sentenced to 51-months in prison for punching and kicking his partner, who was in a wheelchair.
There is no parole in the federal system. After Harlan's release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.