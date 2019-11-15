Magic Carpet & Drapery closes its doors

SIOUX CITY -- Magic Carpet & Drapery, a longtime Sioux City retailer of flooring and drapes, has apparently closed its doors permanently.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A sign posted in the door of the business, at 511 19th St., said simply, "STORE CLOSED THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR LOYAL CUSTOMERS." It is not known exactly when the closure occurred, but on Friday the store's windows were papered over.

No notice was posted on the Magic Carpet's Facebook page, which hadn't posted anything since April 2018, though its website appears to have been disabled, and the store's phone was disconnected.

Magic Carpet opened in 1975, according to the Facebook page, and had been "an exclusive Mohawk ColorCenter Dealer" since 1986.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.