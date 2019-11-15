You are the owner of this article.
Magic Carpet & Drapery closes its doors
Magic Carpet & Drapery closes its doors

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Magic Carpet & Drapery, a longtime Sioux City retailer of flooring and drapes, has apparently closed its doors permanently. 

A sign posted in the door of the business, at 511 19th St., said simply, "STORE CLOSED THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR LOYAL CUSTOMERS." It is not known exactly when the closure occurred, but on Friday the store's windows were papered over. 

No notice was posted on the Magic Carpet's Facebook page, which hadn't posted anything since April 2018, though its website appears to have been disabled, and the store's phone was disconnected. 

Magic Carpet opened in 1975, according to the Facebook page, and had been "an exclusive Mohawk ColorCenter Dealer" since 1986. 

