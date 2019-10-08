Roads construction stock report
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A high-travel intersection in South Sioux City will be the spot of temporary closures for about one week.

The city announced the construction work at 29th Street and Dakota Avenue began Tuesday morning and will last approximately one week.

The spot will be the site of temporary closures and detours. The city's public works department asked the public to avoid traveling in the intersection vicinity to allow work to more readily carry out the construction.

