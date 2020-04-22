Major Sioux City thoroughfare, Hamilton Boulevard, closed for emergency repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- City of Sioux City crews are working on a section of Hamilton Boulevard that has been closed for emergency repairs.

The city's engineering division announced the repairs began Tuesday along Hamilton Boulevard from 22nd to 24th streets, due to a water main break.

The repairs include work on utilities and the street, which will be closed until further notice.

A detour utilizing 24th, Geneva and 22nd streets is in place, and motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs with regard to the closure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.