Major Sioux City thoroughfare, Hamilton Boulevard, closed for emergency repairs
Major Sioux City thoroughfare, Hamilton Boulevard, closed for emergency repairs

Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- City of Sioux City crews are working on a section of Hamilton Boulevard that has been closed for emergency repairs.

The city's engineering division announced the repairs began Tuesday along Hamilton Boulevard from 22nd to 24th streets, due to a water main break.

The repairs include work on utilities and the street, which will be closed until further notice.

A detour utilizing 24th, Geneva and 22nd streets is in place, and motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs with regard to the closure.

Breaking News