Malnourished German shepherd discovered on Sioux City's north side

SIOUX CITY — A 2-year-old male German shepherd, weighing just 18 pounds, is fighting for his life after being found tied to a porch on Sioux City's north side.

Cindy Rarrat, of the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, said the black and tan dog, who was found Monday night in the 600 block of 32nd St., "has the heart to want to live."

"He was just found tied to this person's front porch," Rarrat said. "He was in very, very poor condition. Now, he's at the vet's office. We're hoping he'll make a recovery, but we just don't know at this point."

Rarrat, who has had German shepherds all of her life, said such a dog should weigh 71 to 84 pounds, depending on size and structure.

"He's severely underweight," said Rarrat, who noted the dog is getting "the best care possible" at a local veterinarian's office. "He could have some underlying health issues that we just don't know about yet, or, he just wasn't fed or watered."

Rarrat said the law states that pet owners are responsible for providing adequate food, water, shelter and veterinary assistance. Depending on what the investigation reveals, Rarrat said charges could be filed for abandonment, neglect of animals or cruelty to animals.

"If this dog belonged to somebody and they saw that he was failing in health, it was their requirement as a pet owner to take it to a vet to have it examined and to provide the adequate food and water," she said.

Rarrat said the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center is asking the public to come forward with any information they might have about the dog and who may have owned it.

"It can be anonymous. They just need to contact the shelter at 279-6968. I have officers in that general location today doing an investigation. Hopefully, they'll come up with some answers."

This time of year, Rarrat said shelters are full because people can't keep their dogs. She said the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center currently has 37 dogs and 35 cats, but has had as many as 100 dogs and 100 cats.

Rarrat said individuals can take their pets to various animal rescues, rather than dumping them.

"Dumping an animal is absolutely not accepted. It's prohibited. And, if we find out they've abandoned an animal, dumped an animal or abused and neglected an animal, we will file charges against them," she said.