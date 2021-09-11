Man arrested after stabbing at convenience store

SIOUX CITY -- Two people were arrested following a stabbing at a Sioux City convenience store Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sarge’s Minimart, 1545 Indian Hills Blvd. at 1:26 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found an unidentified 24-year-old woman suffering from lacerations that required medical attention and Jasper Symons, 26, of Sioux City, with minor injuries.

Officers detained Amari Barker, 24, of Sioux City, at the scene as he had allegedly caused the injuries.

Authorities determined that there was an on-going feud between Barker and a 19-year-old female, who authorities did not identify, both of whom are employees of Sarge’s, and some subjects who live across the street in the 1600 block of Indian Hills, the release stated,

The subjects in the residence on Indian Hills were holding a yard sale and Barker and the female placed a sign next to the road that disparaged the people living at that residence.

In response to the sign, Symons and the 24-year-old woman came over to the store and damaged vehicles belonging to Barker and the other employee and a physical altercation broke out between the parties.