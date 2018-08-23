JACKSON, Neb. -- A Jackson man was arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant in connection with a man reported missing in 2017.
James Shaugnessy, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, a Sioux City Police detective asked the sheriff's office for assistance with a missing person case. The Sioux City Police Department identified that missing person Thursday as Joshua Johnston-Lampe, also known as "Shady." Johnston-Lampe, 38, was originally reported missing in November 2017, according to police.
On Wednesday, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at 1258 Highway 12 in Jackson, where they found Shaugnessy and a controlled substance.
Police say no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnston-Lampe is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.