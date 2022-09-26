Man charged in Sunday stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing near downtown Sioux City on Sunday.

Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury.

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at 1:56 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Seventh and Court streets for a report of a man bleeding.

When they arrived in that area, officers found a man suffering from a severe but non-life-threatening laceration to his head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim went to a home in the 1100 block of Seventh St. to speak with a female resident. When he began knocking at the door, Veliz-Cantor, who lived at the residence, observed the victim at the door. Veliz-Cantor grabbed a kitchen knife from the table and approached the victim, who was walking away. The complaint said Veliz-Cantor followed the victim to the 700 block of Court St. and demanded money from him. But, the victim said he didn't have any money.

"The defendant cut the victim with the knife he brought with him in the top of the victim's head and down the side, approximately 14 inches in length," the documents stated.

Veliz-Cantor returned to his residence, where he was arrested.

The statement said detectives are working with the Department of Homeland Security, since Veliz-Cantor was deported at least once and illegally returned to the country.