 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after rollover crash in Sioux City
View Comments
alert

Man dies after rollover crash in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving struck a light pole and rolled over on Sioux City's west side Thursday.

The crash happened in the 3600 block of W. 19th St. at 2:38 p.m. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, the driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene of injuries he suffered in the crash.

The statement said the driver was going eastbound on W. 19th Street in a 1996 Chevy pickup truck when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a light pole and rolled over. His name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2020 Tour of Homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News