Man dies from injuries in Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who suffered severe injuries in a house fire earlier in the week died on Friday.

A Sioux City Fire Rescue release said Darrold Barclay, 60, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, from injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday, at a residence at 1613 W. 15th St. Also hospitalized was Franklin Barclay, 64, a brother of Darrold Barclay, who also lived in the West 15th Street home.

An investigation into the cause of this fire revealed a lit cigarette ignited a mattress in the upstairs bedroom. The release did not specify the identities, but said one of the brothers went from the main floor to aid the other brother who was in the bed.

The Barclays were initially transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City in critical condition, then transferred via helicopter to Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

