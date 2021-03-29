Man freed from grain bin Monday near Lawton

LAWTON, Iowa -- A man who became trapped in a grain bin Monday afternoon near Lawton was freed without injury.

According to a statement from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, at 1:43 p.m., the Woodbury County Emergency Operations Center, Lawton and Moville fire departments, and sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin in the 1400 block of Delaware Ave.

When they arrived, they found family, friends and responders attempting to free the man. The man was successfully freed from the grain bin. He did not suffer any injuries, according to the statement.

"We are so thankful for this outcome. Farming is a dangerous profession," Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said in the statement. "We will be seeing a lot more machinery on our highways and roads, please be patient and give them room to work."

