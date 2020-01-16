Man injured in accident at Sioux County feed mill

BOYDEN, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man was taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday after his legs slid under the rear tire of a moving semi.

According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 11:34 a.m. at the Farmer's Cooperative Society feed mill in Boyden.

Bruce Wehner, 64, of Jesup, Iowa, was backing a 2016 Freightliner pulling a tank trailer on the feed mill's lot when the truck slid into a railing. Employees at the elevator pulled the semi from the railing using a loader. As Wehner began driving forward again, the statement said a Farmer's Cooperative Society employee, Jeremy Nagel, 26, was walking next to the moving semi when he slipped on some ice and his legs slid under one of the rear tires.