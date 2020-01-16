Man injured in accident at Sioux County feed mill

BOYDEN, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man was taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday after his legs slid under the rear tire of a moving semi.
According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 11:34 a.m. at the Farmer's Cooperative Society feed mill in Boyden.
Bruce Wehner, 64, of Jesup, Iowa, was backing a 2016 Freightliner pulling a tank trailer on the feed mill's lot when the truck slid into a railing. Employees at the elevator pulled the semi from the railing using a loader. As Wehner began driving forward again, the statement said a Farmer's Cooperative Society employee, Jeremy Nagel, 26, was walking next to the moving semi when he slipped on some ice and his legs slid under one of the rear tires.
Nagel was taken by ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa, for treatment of his injuries.