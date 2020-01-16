You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man injured in accident at Sioux County feed mill
View Comments

Man injured in accident at Sioux County feed mill

{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance stock

BOYDEN, Iowa -- A Hartley, Iowa, man was taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday after his legs slid under the rear tire of a moving semi.

According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at 11:34 a.m. at the Farmer's Cooperative Society feed mill in Boyden.

Bruce Wehner, 64, of Jesup, Iowa, was backing a 2016 Freightliner pulling a tank trailer on the feed mill's lot when the truck slid into a railing. Employees at the elevator pulled the semi from the railing using a loader. As Wehner began driving forward again, the statement said a Farmer's Cooperative Society employee, Jeremy Nagel, 26, was walking next to the moving semi when he slipped on some ice and his legs slid under one of the rear tires.

Nagel was taken by ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa, for treatment of his injuries.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wakefield man killed in crash near Wayne
Local news

Wakefield man killed in crash near Wayne

Police say the man lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Highway 35 at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News