Man injured in I-29 crash with semi hauling anhydrous ammonia

Man injured in I-29 crash near Whiting

WHITING, Iowa — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting.

The crash happened at 9:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117.

According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, Chad Miller, 43, of Edgerton, Minnesota, was driving a Ford Taurus southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck a Peterbilt semi driven by Benjamin Wheeler, 58, of Fremont, Ohio. The semi’s tanker trailer, which was full of anhydrous ammonia, overturned.

Miller was taken by ambulance to Burgess Health Center in Onawa. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

That portion of the interstate was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted to an emergency route, while the crash scene was cleared.

Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge.

Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.

Hills possessed a 9mm handgun while he was using marijuana at the time of the Sept. 16, 2021, incident, in which he was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with firing a shot into an occupied car while a mother and her two children were getting out in the 700 block of Center Street. State charges were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.

In September, Hills pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a charge resulting from an April shooting incident in which a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in her leg after struggling for possession of a handgun with Hills in an apartment in the 2200 block of Gibson Street.

According to terms of a plea agreement, Hills will receive a five-year prison sentence, to be served at the same time as the sentence he receives in his federal case.

Storm Lake man accused of lascivious acts with child

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 14.

Salvador Saldana-Jimenez, 60, is charged in Buena Vista County District Court with two counts of lascivious acts with a child, a class D felony.

In March, the Storm Lake Police Department received a belated report of sexual abuse. The department said in a statement that an investigation revealed that within the last five years, Saldana-Jiminez had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl at a residence in Storm Lake.

In October, the department applied for an arrest warrant for Saldana-Jiminez. He surrendered himself to police on Sunday and is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

The Iowa Department of Human Services and the Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Victim airlifted after stabbing in Lyon County

GEORGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital Sunday, after being stabbed numerous times in George.

According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue at 8:00 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.

The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to public safety.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by George EMS, George Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement Division and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.