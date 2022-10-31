 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in I-29 crash with semi hauling anhydrous ammonia

WHITING, Iowa -- A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting. 

The crash happened at 9:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117. 

According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, Chad Miller, 43, of Edgerton, Minnesota, was driving a Ford Taurus southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck a Peterbilt semi driven by Benjamin Wheeler, 58, of Fremont, Ohio. The semi's tanker trailer, which was full of anhydrous ammonia, overturned. 

Miller was taken by ambulance to Burgess Health Center in Onawa. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. 

That portion of the interstate was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted to an emergency route, while the crash scene was cleared. 

Police car
