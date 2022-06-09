 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in rural Plymouth County ATV rollover

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening in an ATV crash in rural Plymouth County, according to authorities. 

At 7:36 p.m., Plymouth County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the crash at 220th Street near Noble Avenue. Oyens Fire Rescue and Le Mars Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that an ATV was traveling eastbound in the south ditch on 220th Street when the driver, Craig Pippett, 42, lost control and rolled the ATV. Pippett was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

