LE MARS, Iowa -- A man was killed when he was struck by a northbound train in downtown Le Mars early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at around 12:14 a.m. at the railroad crossing in the 100 block of First Avenue SW. Kyle Beach, 30, of Le Mars, was reportedly lying on the tracks. Train conductors spotted Beach but weren't able to stop before hitting him.
Beach was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Le Mars Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad.