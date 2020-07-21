Man killed while trapped in grain bin in Plymouth County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A 65-year-old mas was killed in a grain bin accident Tuesday morning, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:50 a.m., authorities received an emergency call of a man trapped in a grain bin approximately five miles east of Le Mars. Le Mars and Remsen Fire/Rescue and Le Mars and Remsen Ambulance were all dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the man had been inside the grain bin, loosening stuck corn. He had safety measures in place but was still pulled into the corn when the crust broke.

Rescue operations were unsuccessful and the man's body was recovered at 10:50 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.

The man's name is not being released pending family notification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.