Man killed while trapped in grain bin in Plymouth County
LE MARS, Iowa -- A 65-year-old mas was killed in a grain bin accident Tuesday morning, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:50 a.m., authorities received an emergency call of a man trapped in a grain bin approximately five miles east of Le Mars. Le Mars and Remsen Fire/Rescue and Le Mars and Remsen Ambulance were all dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the man had been inside the grain bin, loosening stuck corn. He had safety measures in place but was still pulled into the corn when the crust broke.

Rescue operations were unsuccessful and the man's body was recovered at 10:50 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.

The man's name is not being released pending family notification. 

Farm accident
