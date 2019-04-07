SIOUX CITY -- A man took a swim in the Missouri River Sunday evening, leaving from the boat ramp at Larsen Park Road and emerging across the river in South Sioux City unscathed.
Sioux City Fire Rescue, unsure of what was going on, sent a boat onto the river shortly after 6:17 p.m. to search for the man after eyewitnesses reported seeing him float down the river. The boat returned to the ramp after the man was found safe and sound.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Frank Fulton said the man may have been unaware of the dangers of swimming in the Missouri River. According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, the river is nearly 22 feet deep in Sioux City, and the currents can be too swift for swimmers.
"He's from out of town and doesn't know our river," Fulton said.