DOON, Iowa -- A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle ATV crash Saturday afternoon in Doon, according to a news release from the Iowa State Patrol.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol investigated the crash at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Main Street in Doon. According to the release, at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, a four-wheel ATV was being operated by Joseph Thomas Keegan, 27, of Rock Rapids, Iowa. A passenger, Jacob Daniel Soodsma, 25, of Rock Valley, Iowa, was riding on the back of the ATV.
The ATV entered the intersection from a private residence when Soodsma fell off the back of the ATV, according to the release. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley by the Lyon County Ambulance. Soodsma was later airlifted to Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
The crash remains under investigation.
