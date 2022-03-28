Man struck by vehicle on Highway 60 near Alton

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man was struck by a vehicle near Alton Monday while walking on the highway.
The accident occurred at 4:32 a.m. on Highway 60, a half mile north of Alton, according to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.
The statement said Marco Morena, 21, was walking near mile marker 17 on Highway 60 when he was struck by a northbound 2014 Ram 2500 pickup driven by Matthew Shaklee, 24, of Madison, Kansas.
Moreno was taken by ambulance to Orange City Area Health System for treatment of his injuries, according to the statement.
The accident remains under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.