 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man struck by vehicle on Highway 60 near Alton

  • 0

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man was struck by a vehicle near Alton Monday while walking on the highway.

The accident occurred at 4:32 a.m. on Highway 60, a half mile north of Alton, according to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said Marco Morena, 21, was walking near mile marker 17 on Highway 60 when he was struck by a northbound 2014 Ram 2500 pickup driven by Matthew Shaklee, 24, of Madison, Kansas.

Moreno was taken by ambulance to Orange City Area Health System for treatment of his injuries, according to the statement.

The accident remains under investigation.

Police car
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Your cells have tentacles that experts say could help better understand cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News