Man with pellet gun prompts shelter-in-place order at Buena Vista University Tuesday night

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University was under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday night after a suspicious individual carrying a pellet gun was seen on campus.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, SLPD was called to the BVU campus for a report of a suspicious person on campus. Officers were informed by campus security that a male wearing a backpack had been seen inside Edson Hall with what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun. When confronted by campus security, the suspect fled southbound on foot.

A short time later, a police officer observed the suspect walking in Sunset Park in Storm Lake. When officers attempted to approach the individual, he fled down the bank toward the lakefront. A Storm Lake Police K-9 and a drone from the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Department were used in the search.

At around 10:36 p.m., officers located and arrested 19-year-old Ryan Anthony Haynes of Storm Lake. Haynes was charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries sustained when he fell onto rocks after jumping off the bank at the lake.