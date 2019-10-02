Construction debris from a manhole replacement project is shown in the middle of Fifth Street near Jones Street in downtown Sioux City on Tuesday, as city crews work to remove similar debris at Fifth and Nebraska streets. Contractors are repairing multiple manholes in the city.
Phair said there are so many of these projects going on that it would be difficult for him to list them all. Work is currently ongoing at Fifth and Nebraska streets, as well as Floyd Boulevard and 11th Street. A manhole project is yet to begin at 11th and Jennings streets, Phair said.
"We're lining that one and raising it in anticipation of the overlay that's going through there," Phair said of the manhole project at Fifth and Nebraska streets. "Same thing with Floyd and 11th Street and, eventually, 11th and Jennings."
In addition to the city, Phair said MidAmerican Energy and some of the phone, cable and fiber companies also have manholes that have to be rehabbed. Phair said most manhole rehabilitation is done by contractors from out of town, although local contractors are also involved in the work.
"It's kind of a specialty thing when they're either lining it or just rehabbing the whole manhole," he said. "Then, there's other ones that local contractors will do along with them -- raising it, if we're doing an overlay or if the rim just needs to be repaired."
Phair said the goal is to have the work completed before winter.