The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has set $10 million in funding to place thicker gravel on nearly 800 miles of gravel roads across the county over the next five years. To be set as a priority for upcoming improvements, the gravel roads have to have a residence over a given mile stretch, have a livestock operation or have at least 50 vehicles drive by daily. Also, the county is seeking to convert some limited-use roads to Level B, or dirt roads.
