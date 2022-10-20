Mapleton man claims $1 million Powerball prize

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Daryl Ingram first thought he won $100 in Monday's Powerball drawing, a total that was exciting enough.

After having the ticket scanned at the convenience store where he'd bought the ticket, he realized he'd misread one of the winning numbers and had actually won $1 million.

"I was pumped up a little bit," Ingram said in a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

Ingram picked up his prize Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. He told officials there that when he woke up Tuesday, something told him he needed to check the ticket, which he bought with some of the $11 he won in Saturday's Powerball drawing. He bought the easy-pick play ticket at KCK's Food and Fuel, 503 Iowa Highway 175, in Danbury.

Ingram's ticket matched the first five numbers in Monday's drawing: 19-30-36-46-60, but not the Powerball 25. Had he matched all six numbers, Ingram would have won the $485 million jackpot.

Still, a $1 million prize is nothing to be disappointed about. His first call was to his girlfriend, Joan Ford. She told lottery officials she didn't believe him at first.

"I thought he was just messing with me," she said, "because he does that kind of stuff."

A retired trucker who still works in farming, Ingram, 62, said he will invest some of his winnings and pay off his house. He and Ford, who enjoy traveling and take several trips a year, will likely take an additional trip.

A ticket sold in Kentucky won a $2 million prize and one in Wisconsin also won $1 million in the same drawing as Ingram.

The jackpot has grown to an estimated $550 million for Saturday's drawing.