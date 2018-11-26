MAURICE, Iowa -- Authorities say a Marcus, Iowa, man was run over by a tractor Sunday near Maurice.
At 2:28 p.m., Sioux County deputies responded to a report of a farm accident two miles southeast of Maurice.
According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Nathan Crouch, 23, of Marcus, was driving a John Deere farm tractor in a field when his passenger, Andrew Jalas, 21, of Marcus, attempted to jump from the moving tractor to work on manure handling equipment.
Jalas slipped from the step area, fell to the ground and was driven over by the rear tires of the tractor. He was taken by ambulance to Sioux Center Health and later flown to Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls for further treatment of his injuries.