Mardi Gras in July: Lake Charles, Louisiana residents join Sioux Cityans for annual parade

SIOUX CITY -- The crowd lining downtown Sioux City streets was pumped for Thursday night's Mardi Gras Parade, a year after COVID restrictions wiped out the annual event.

Following a long tradition, some residents of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sioux City's sister city, traveled to Northwest Iowa for the parade. Along with Sioux City members of Krewe De Charlie Sioux, they tossed colorful beads to the throngs of spectators along the route.

Sioux City's annual Mardi Gras celebration usually includes a gala with performers from both cities dressed in elaborate costumes. This year's festivities only included the parade, which was previously known as the Big Parade.

The parade has served as a kickoff for Saturday in the Park, the free musical festival in Grandview Park, which was expanded to two days this year. Acts start at 5 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday.

