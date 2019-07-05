The 2019 royal court was introduced at Friday's Mardi Gras Festivale at the Tyson Events Center. Reigning over the 22nd annual event were Dick Lindblom, King Charles XXII, Bernice Zachary, Queen Siouxland XXII, and Neveah Zachary, princess. The costume extravaganza had a "Masquerade" theme and featured Cajun food, feathered costumes and beads at the Tyson Events Center. The event represents the camaraderie between Sioux City and its sister city, Lake Charles, Louisiana. This is the 22nd year the two communities have combined for a July 4th weekend event.