DES MOINES -- Bishop Heelan senior Maria McGowan was named Miss Leadership at the Queen Coronation Saturday evening at the Iowa State Fair.

McGowan represented Woodbury County in the queen contest, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School said in a statement.

The 17-year-old McGowan is the daughter of Chris and Cathleen McGowan. Chris McGowan is the President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative.

Earlier this month, McGowan, who is also active in Bishop Heelan sports, was named the 2023 Woodbury County Fair Queen.

In addition to her title, McGowan received an $800 scholarship, a plaque, a $250 gift card and a flower bouquet.