Mark Monson looks back on 31-year MRHD career

SIOUX CITY -- In Woodbury County communities large and small, Mark Monson sees evidence of positive developments MRHD had a hand in financing.
The Hornick American Legion needed funds to repair damage from flooding in 2019. The Mapleton Fire Department was after a grass rig pickup truck. Restrooms for the splash pads in Sloan. A defibrillator for the Oto Ambulance. Warehouse improvements at the Food Bank of Siouxland.
Missouri River Historical Development provided grants for all of the projects. And that's only a few of the entities they gave to this fall.
"Some of them are really heartwarming," Monson said. "The city of Oto, I would guess their annual budget's about, two to three hundred thousand dollars. They applied for money to buy a used pickup and a blade to push snow. Based on their budget, that's huge."
And yet the grant that Monson found the most touching was a small, relatively obscure grant given out more than 20 years ago.
"My favorite grant of all time was the Dandy Dancers. That was back in the '90s. And they were a special-needs group that danced. And we gave them a grant for neckerchiefs and holders. $429," Monson said with a laugh.
Monson, long the public face of MRHD, is ending 31 years as a leader with the nonprofit gaming group, which holds the state license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and distributes a share of the casino revenues to local charities and governmental entities.
MRHD was founded in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved riverboat gaming. Monson, 74, is the last remaining member of the original MRHD board of directors. He served as president from 2004 to 2017, and became the organization's first executive director in 2018.
He will officially retire at the end of February. Katie Colling, longtime executive director of Women Aware, is taking over as MRHD's new executive director.
Education career
Monson worked as a speech pathologist for 33 years at Western Hills Area Education Agency, now called Northwest Area Education Agency. He also served three, four-year terms on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
The late Betty Strong, who led the efforts to legalize riverboat gambling in Woodbury County in the late 1980s, asked Monson to join the board to represent the education sector.
"In '89, I was asked to join it, didn't really know what I was joining," Monson said. "It was a good group of people, they were fun to work with."
MRHD struggled for several years before the first casino boat, the Sioux City Sue, arrived in Sioux City in October 1992. A year later, Argosy, then based in Alton, Illinois, bought out the gaming operations and assumed the terms of the operating agreement.
It was smooth sailing for Sioux City's riverboat casinos (more than one boat was employed as a casino over the years) until 2007. That year, Iowa lawmakers did away with the requirement that casinos be docked on a body of water. In the years that followed, land casinos started to replace floating casinos in most cities.
MRHD officials began pushing for a land casino in Sioux City, arguing it would bring in more revenue and offer the community a greater attraction than a floating casino.
"The board was looking more amenities. They didn't just want a casino, they wanted amenities," Monson said.
In Dubuque, an underperforming riverboat casino was replaced with a land casino and entertainment complex in 2008. The new casino, the Diamond Jo Dubuque, proved to be far more of a draw, and more profitable, than the boat had been.
"Now, the entire board went to Dubuque, and looked at the Diamond Jo, and thought 'Wow.' They had a bowling alley and they had a place for entertainment and so on, meeting rooms. The atmosphere was great," Monson recalled.
Legal battle
Penn National Gaming, which owned the Argosy riverboat, was not entirely on board with the idea of pouring money into a new casino at the height of the recession that began in 2007.
With MRHD's long-term contract with Penn set to expire, the two engaged in a protracted fight over a new deal. Penn eventually offered to build a $100 million Hollywood-themed casino and entertainment complex, but by that time MRHD had decided to consider teaming up with a new operator.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission took the unusual step of taking bids for the license for a new land casino in Woodbury County. MRHD partnered with a Las Vegas-based casino operator that pitched a Hard Rock theme.
"When we announced we were going to open it up for applications, we had a lot of contacts from different vendors that could do that. None of them stuck until the Hard Rock group," Monson said. "When we got into reviewing the people that applied to us, we looked at the amenities, and the Hard Rock, hands down. They had more amenities. They changed the scope of Sioux City."
Penn offered state regulators a choice of two different sites for its Hollywood-themed casino. A third group, led by Ho-Chunk Inc., proposed a casino plan that incorporated the historic Warrior Hotel.
By a 3-2 vote, in April 2013, the IRGC selected MRHD's application, and the Hard Rock opened in downtown Sioux City the following August. But the legal fight over the Sioux City gaming market wasn't over. Penn fought to overturn the commission's decision and maintain its floating casino.
In July 2014, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the commission's decision to shut down the riverboat, since it no longer had an operating agreement with a state-licensed nonprofit group.
In September 2012, in the midst of a bitter dispute, Penn sued MRHD for breach of contract, claiming MRHD schemed to replace the Argosy with another operator before their 20-year contract expired in July 2012. The two sides agreed to dismiss the suit six years later.
As MRHD's leader and a key figure in the casino negotiations, Monson said he was involved with "continuous" meetings, confabs, phone calls and travel from 2011 to 2014. He was required to testify at a number of judicial and regulatory hearings.
"It was exciting," he recalled. "It was not boring."
The opening of the Hard Rock, Monson said, was a sort of watershed moment for Sioux City -- suddenly it seemed that big development ideas could be realized.
"I think the Hard Rock jump-started all the activity," he said. "The Expo Center, all these sports centers, not that Hard Rock caused them, but I think it -- caused the people in the community to think a little bigger. We can do this. And they're doing it."
The most recent new thing at the Hard Rock, the arrival of sports betting last year, hasn't yet been a major windfall for MRHD -- but Monson suspects it will be, someday.
"Now we have another thing called sports betting, which we get .75 percent of that," he said. "Which hasn't amounted to a whole lot yet. But I think that's going to be, huge."