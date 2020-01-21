Mark Monson looks back on 31-year MRHD career

Legal battle

Penn National Gaming, which owned the Argosy riverboat, was not entirely on board with the idea of pouring money into a new casino at the height of the recession that began in 2007.

With MRHD's long-term contract with Penn set to expire, the two engaged in a protracted fight over a new deal. Penn eventually offered to build a $100 million Hollywood-themed casino and entertainment complex, but by that time MRHD had decided to consider teaming up with a new operator.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission took the unusual step of taking bids for the license for a new land casino in Woodbury County. MRHD partnered with a Las Vegas-based casino operator that pitched a Hard Rock theme.

"When we announced we were going to open it up for applications, we had a lot of contacts from different vendors that could do that. None of them stuck until the Hard Rock group," Monson said. "When we got into reviewing the people that applied to us, we looked at the amenities, and the Hard Rock, hands down. They had more amenities. They changed the scope of Sioux City."

Penn offered state regulators a choice of two different sites for its Hollywood-themed casino. A third group, led by Ho-Chunk Inc., proposed a casino plan that incorporated the historic Warrior Hotel.