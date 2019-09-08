{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Michael Robert Bock, 29, Allen, Nebraska; Mikayla Mae Fleck, 26, Allen

Glenn Allen Zephier Jr., 37, Sioux City; Lavara Ann Weddell, 46, Sioux City

Ramon Juarez Mendoza, 62, California; Sonia Esperanza Calderon Lopez, 57, Iowa

Dario Roderico Martin Morales, 21, Sioux City; Jessica Alexandra Ramirez Torres, 19, Sioux City

[Read more: More marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County.]

Zacquery Len Bowman, 24, Sioux City; Jessica Marie Tweedy, 22, Sioux City

Alexander Alan Plendl, 24, Kingsley, Iowa; Shawna Christina Koch, 23, Pierson, Iowa

James Michael Chicoine, 33, Jefferson, South Dakota; Kandace Marie Preston, 28, Jefferson

Cody Henry Harlow, 28, Sioux City; Mandi Jo Keehn, 28, Sioux City

Jenna Mae Merrill, 33, Sergeant Bluff; Krystle Frances Irvin, 33, Sioux City

Joseph Raymond Shortenhaus, 58, Iowa; Darla Geralyn Flynn, 57, Sioux City

Derek Jarmaine Dunbar, 42, Sioux City; Valena Ann Koontz, 37, Sioux City

Reed Adams Conrad, 31, Sioux City; Roberta Rojas, 31, Sioux City

Zachary Ryan Kelley, 26, Sioux City; Regan Rae Ummach, 21, Dakota Dunes

Javier Morelos, 29, Sioux City; Maria Guadalupe Barboza Perez, 26, Sioux City

Adolfo Miguel Ortiz Lopez, 37, Sioux City; Charlee Rose Ruttkay, 35, Sioux City

[Read more: Website scams target people seeking birth certificates, other documents from Iowa, other states.]

Zachary Wyatt Beech, 34, Sioux City; Arelis Amavilia Carias-Gomez, 23, Sioux City

Ethan Edward Heinse, 27, Anthon, Iowa; Kylie Shay Bumann, 27, Anthon

Anthony James Brandow, 27, Laurel, Nebraska; Meghan Lynne Harriman, 25, Nebraska

Brandon Jamarr Franklin, 34, Norfolk, Nebraska; Leah Ann Klug, 33, Norfolk

Bradley Joe Hayner, 28, Sioux City; Anthony John Delfs, 31, Sioux City

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments