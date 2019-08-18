{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Kenton James Kollbaum, 27, Hornick, Iowa; Leah Marie Miller, 25, Hornick

Jon Ingvald Johnson, 46, Sioux City; Maria Nicolasa Gomez Salinas, 43, Sioux City

James Allen Symons Jr., 25, Sioux City; Paola Elizabet Gonzalez, 26, Sioux City

Francisco Antonio Pineda, 49, Sioux City; Roxana Maribel Bermudez Guzman, 47, Sioux City

Jeffrey William Barkley, 23, Le Mars, Iowa; Mikayla Ann George, 21, Le Mars

Alexander Robert Dawdy, 24, Lincoln, Nebraska; Carrie Mae Nieman, 23, Lincoln

Jeffrey Allen Boyle, 32, Sioux City; Alyssa Rochelle Muller, 28, Sioux City

Dustin Jacob Dvorak, 24, Lawrence, Kansas; Samantha Kay Tymkowicz, 23, Lawrence

Benjamin Ryan Wagner, 29, Iowa; Jessica Lynn Clark, 32, Moville, Iowa

Shawn Craig Fletcher, 26, Denver; Danica Marie Geary, 27, Denver

Michael Thomas Beall, 23, Steele City, Nebraska; Karyn Marie Evelyn Belk, 25, Sioux City

Jackie Lee Blakey Jr., 45, Sioux City; Jennifer Marie Holbrook, 42, Sioux City

Mark Daniel Stevens Jr., 45, Sioux City; Adrienne Marie Libke, 41, Sioux City

Luis Carlos Rivera Dominguez, 27, Sioux City; Yanalu Ramirez, 33, Sioux City

