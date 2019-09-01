Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Eric Wilson Logan, 52, Sioux City; Cui Bai, 50, Iowa
Johnie Henry Herren, 67, Sioux City; Laurna Edaine Witt, 56, Sioux City
David John Newbrough, 57, Sioux City; Aimee Susanne Speck, 49, Sioux City
Casey James Chester, 24, Sioux City; Lea Shaye Rose Armstrong, 21, Sioux City
Michael Alan Morse, 29, Sioux City; Shaley Ann McDermott, 23, Sioux City
Joao Paulo Moreira, 25, Sioux City; Milena Santos Rodriguez Da Silva, 20, Sioux City
Luke Douglas Sweeney, 32, Sioux City; Natalie Jo Weber, 28, Sioux City
Rodney John Martin, 71, Sioux City; Phyllis Jean Green, 63, Sioux City
Travis Eugene Gitchel, 39, Sioux City; Anjelica Mae Ostermeyer, 31, Sioux City
Taylor John Lambert, 24, Overland Park, Kansas; Courtney Marie Mollet, 24, Overland Park
Timothy Allan Kutchera, 54, Chandler, Arizona; Ann Marie Levy, 55, Chandler
Austin Cole Hazard, 22, Iowa; Kayla May Morgan, 22, Iowa
Kerry Alan Barrett, 53, Sioux City; Toni Marie Haefs, 43, Sioux City
Andrew Richard Schmidt, 31, Sioux City; Kayla Dawn Caravan, 31, Sioux City
Andrew David Carson, 23, Kansas City, Missouri; Mikayla Ann Davis, 23, Kansas City
Jordan Mychael Snodgrass, 28, Sioux City; Caroline Mae Menard, 27, Sioux City
Ryan James DeLaRoi, 43, Sergeant Bluff; Mandy Marie White, 43, Sergeant Bluff
Logan Tyler English, 24, Sioux City; Shelby Ann Towner, 22, Sioux City
Brian Lawrence Cole, 41, Sioux City; Emily Marie Cox, 31, Sioux City
Samuel Edward Homan, 25, Sioux City; Brianna May Norris, 21, Sioux City
Michael John Searls, 25, Salix, Iowa; Danielle Nicole Folsom, 25, Salix
Jared Philip Arthur Schramm, 29, Moville, Iowa; Kelsey Rae Sands, 24, Moville
Blake Thomas Lewis, 25, North Sioux City; Shay Marie Buysse, 24, North Sioux City
Jacob Douglas Beauchene, 24, Iowa; Molly Jean McInnis, 22, Iowa
Matthew Joseph Yusten, 36, Sioux City; Jennifer Marie Beuzekom, 40, Sioux City
Philip George Bennett, 38, Sioux Falls; Melissa Marie Price, 40, Sioux City
Kenneth Dean Hutchinson, 61, Sioux City; Diane Rae Sexton, 55, Sioux City
Joseph Michael Mehlhaff, 32, Moville; Paige Michelle Pedersen, 27, Moville
1887 Corn Palace
The 1887 corn palace in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
The Huskers, 1891
The Huskers of 1891 are pictured around an image of that year's Corn Palace in Sioux City.
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
An interior view of the Sioux City Corn Palace in 1891.
1889 Corn Palace
The 1889 Corn Palace was the third in Sioux City. It was located at Sixth and Pierce streets.
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Electrical Supply Co. Corn Palace Exhibit 1891 in Sioux City.
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Part of the Electrical Supply Co. Corn Palace Exhibit in the 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace.
Corn Palace 1891
The fifth corn palace, erected in 1891 in Sioux City, spread across Pierce Street with a large archway that allowed traffic to pass underneath.
Goddess of Light 1890
The Goddess of Light panel made of corn on display in the 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace. The panel was part of the electrical exhibit created by L.G. Nilson.
Corn Palace 1890
The fourth Corn Palace in 1890 was located at Sixth and Pierce streets in Sioux City.
Electric Fountain
The first electric fountain located west of Philadelphia was on display at the 1891 Corn Palace in Sioux City.
Corn Palace display
This circa 1890 photo shows a display inside a corn palace.
1890 exhibit
Part of the electric exhibit at the 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace.
Corn palace display 1890
A display by the Sioux City Electrical Supply Co. in the 1890 Corn Palace in Sioux City.
1890 Corn Palace
The 1890 Corn Palace was located at 413 Fourth Street in Sioux City.
Corn Cutter 1890
The first electric motor operated in Sioux City was in the 1890 corn palace.
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
Sioux City's last Corn Palace in 1891.
Corn palace visitors
This circa 1890 photo shows people outside a corn palace entrance.
Corn palace 1891
The domed corn palace as it appeared in Sioux City circa 1891.
Sioux City Public Museum
